55 Dermatologists in city, but 300 unqualified people treating skin ailments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Even though the city has 55 qualified dermatologists, over 300 untrained individuals including beauticians and some dentists continue to provide unauthorized skin treatments. Dermatologists say that despite repeated complaints, the municipal corporation has failed to take firm action. Many patients treated by such unqualified practitioners later reach certified doctors in serious condition, often complicating recovery.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) has appealed to citizens to verify a doctor’s degree before undergoing any treatment. During a press conference on Sunday, IADVL officials announced that the state-level dermatology conference Cuticon Maharashtra 2025 will be held in the city from November 14 to 16. The event, jointly organized by the IADVL Maharashtra and the local branch, will bring together dermatologists, researchers, and medical professionals from across the state. Conference chairperson Dr Govind Kale said this is the first time the city will host such a major dermatology event. Secretary Dr. Prashant Palwade, Dr. Manjiri Deshmukh, Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, Dr. Ashish Sonarikar, and Dr. Ajit Singh Sethi were also present.

----------

Fungal infections on the rise

Dr. Kale explained that humid weather, poor hygiene, diabetes, and close contact with infected individuals are major reasons for the rise in fungal infections. He advised people to maintain personal hygiene, follow a healthy diet, practice yoga, and reduce stress to prevent skin diseases.

----------

Growing demand for cosmetic treatment

Dr. Prashant Palwade shared that 70 percent of patients seek treatment for skin diseases, while 30 percent visit for cosmetic improvement. “Many come to us because facial scars or blemishes affect their marriage prospects,” he said.

-------

700 doctors to attend conference

The three-day Cuticon Maharashtra 2025 will include lectures, workshops, discussions, and poster presentations by national and international experts. Workshops will begin on November 14, followed by the inauguration on November 15. Nearly 700 dermatologists are expected to participate.