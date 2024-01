8-Month-old baby dies of mysterious fever

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An eight-month-old baby from Kalyannagar in Pachod in Paithan tehsil died of a mysterious fever on Thursday morning.

Dinesh Maske’s eight-month-old son had a mysterious fever for the past four months. He was being treated in a hospital in Pachod area. However, he suffered from fever frequently and hence he was shifted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar. Still, the fever was not diagnosed. At last, he died on Thursday at around 5.30 am.