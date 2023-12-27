83 books of famous cartoonist ‘Vins’ donated to Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 83 books from the personal collection of prominent cartoonist Vijay Narayan Seth alias Vins were gifted to the Fine Art Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday.

His wife Dr Rajalaxmi Seth (Mumbai) gave the books to the department for the usage of students.

Veteran theatre artist Dr Jayant Shevetakr, head of the Marathi Department Dr Dasu Vaidya, classical dance artist

V Soumyasri, Department head Dr S S Ambekar, Dr Gajanan Peherkar, Saurabh Shirbhate and others were present. The dignitaries also spoke about the collection of books.