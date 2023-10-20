900-mm size pipeline work to complete by February

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The task of laying a 900 mm width pipeline parallel to the old and damaged 700 mm size pipeline is going on in full swing. The pipeline is laid from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi and the distance is 39 kms. However, the laying of a 32 kms long pipeline has been completed.

The construction of a water treatment plant at Pharola is also underway. The works are likely to be completed by February, hoped the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). It is also hoped that the city will be getting water on a gap of three days before summer season from February!.

It may be noted that the new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 2740 crore aims at quenching the thirst of the city’s population in 2050. Earlier, the project implementation was delayed, therefore, the supplementary proposal of Rs 193 crore (900 mm pipeline) was mooted to save the waste of water from old and dilapidated 700-mm pipeline. “The work is underway in five phases. Presently, the work of laying the pipeline is in the last segment. The work is expected to be completed by January. Hence the citizens can get the water on a gap of three days from February,” said coordinator of water supply scheme M B Kazi adding that after completion of 900 mm pipeline works the functioning of 700 mm size old pipeline will be stopped forever.

It may be noted that the municipal corporation is also making effective planning of water distribution so that the citizens do not face any shortage during the Diwali festival. Meanwhile, the officials have started to replace one pump when they observed that it is not able to lift the required quantity of water from the source. Later on, the lifting of water will be enhanced till 145 MLD, said Kazi.