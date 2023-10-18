A stitch in time will save nine

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The black patches on the minarets or yellow and brown patches on panels of marble at the iconic monument Bibi ka Maqbara hurt the sentiments of heritage-lovers. Sensing seriousness of the issue, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Science Branch) has launched a time-bound study programme to protect the monument and its royal grandeur.

Four times a day recording

Deputy superintending archaeological chemist Shrikant Mishra said, “ The scientific study have been from August. We have deployed skilled manpower equipped with digital meters to jot down the real time details at demarcated seven points. The instrumental recording is done four times a day - morning (6 am to 8 am), forenoon (10 am to 12 am), afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm) and evening (8-10 pm) - to know the presence of Carbon Monoxide (CO), Carbon Dioxide (Co2), Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) - 2.5, SPM - 10, temperature, relative humidity (RH) as well as Formaldehyde (H-CHO), in the air. The task will continue till July 2024.”

Social Media group for updates

“I have formed a social media group for four times online updates each day. The surveying staff has to just record the real time details and upload the photograph of the same in the group. It helps in tracking and reading the scale (highs and lows) of changes on a daily basis. A summary report of our observations will be made on a monthly basis so as to forward it to the higher officials for their updates, ” stressed Mishra adding that every footfall (including children) is being counted.

Earlier, the experts through different platforms expressed fears claiming that the green and pleasant ambience inside and outside the monument is being pushed in danger due to the lurking threat of pollution and aging of the monument. Hence the counting of each visitor is done at the main entrance as well as inside the mausoleum where the tomb exists. Generally, the rush of visitors is observed more in the second half of the day (afternoon). Hence the study will help to go through the rush of visitors at the particular location and time and the changes emerging in the periphery.

Co2 is high, but under limits

Mishra added, “ Two and a half months data hints the high presence of Co2 is high in the parking zone and on Aurangabad Caves road, but is under the permissible limits. The study will give us an insight in devising a strategy to protect the heritage and make future plans. If any abnormality is detected the ASI will take prompt measures and prevent further damage as the city will be witnessing rapid urbanisation and growth in vehicle population in the future.”

7-points survey

The seven points demarcated on Maqbara for survey are at parking bay, Aurangabad Caves road, main entrance, raised platform of mausoleum, inside the mausoleum, museum (housed in north side baradari) and old library (housed in east side baradari). The inhaling of oxygen and exhaling of carbon dioxide by human beings changes the climatic condition of the campus. The changes emerging due to weather and seasons affect on the different corners will help study the total impact on the heritage monument.