ABVP activists beaten up in Bamu over painting walls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of several student unions beat up some activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday afternoon for painting walls with the name ‘ABVP.

A delegation of members of Republic Vidyarthi Sena (RVS), Panthers Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi (PRVA), Republican Bahujan Sena (RBS) and Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan (SVA) met pro vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath on Monday requesting him to take action and collect compensation from those who painted the walls with a name ‘ABVP’ at 100 places in the campus.

The delegation had alleged that a university officer was intentionally backing Parishad members who tried to wipe out the names of Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar from a research centre board with spray paint, to disturb the education atmosphere of the campus.

They had also threatened to blacken the face of ABVP members if the administration failed to do anything.

A group of RVS, PRVA, RB and SVA organisations comprising Sachin Nikam, Gunaratna Sonawne, adv Atul Kable, Rahul Wadmare, Amit Ghanghav and Sandeep Tupsamindre beat up ABVP activists in the main canteen this afternoon. They said that some officers of the administration are making efforts to avoid action against ABVP members. On learning about the incident, office-bearers of the BJP Jalinder Shendge, and Rajgaurao Wankhede along with Management Council member of Bamu Dr Gajanan Sanap rushed to the university campus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitn Bagate and police Inspector Amrapali Tayde with the police force reached the university.

They were a heated exchange of words between BJP office-bearers and Ambedkarite activists. But, police interfered in the matter and pacified both groups.

Box

ABVP condemns incident

A delegation of ABVP submitted a memorandum to Pro-VC on Tuesday condeming the attack on its members.

ABVP Deogiri Pradesh Mantri Nagesh Galande said that they also condems the act of painting the sign board of research centre which was named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He demanded to take stern action against the goons for attacking organisations members.