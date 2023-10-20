Akashwani Chowk proving Nariman Point of city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Akashwani Chowk on Jalna Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is an excellent example of basic amenities and connectivity. A grand ‘Dreams Towers’, an affordable and best for investment project is established. Disha Group, Samyak Group and Motiwala Groups have jointly established a project with 200 residential luxurious flats, 175 offices and shops, sky walk, open gym, children’s play area and other amenities like that of metro cities like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Each unit has covered parking, 24 hours security surveillance ultra modern amenities. Any one visiting this project will fell in love with it.

Bhaishree Group is working in various sectors since 1975. However, it has entered in the real estate sector for the past 15 years. Bhaishree name has become synonym to the attractive housing projects all over the Marathwada region. It has gained popularity among customers through quality construction, beautiful ambience and transparent transactions. The group has established more than 40 projects in the past 15 years, and they included more than 4,000 flats and row-houses. The Mayurban project, Premium Bungalow plot ‘B. V. Estate’ are at Beed By-pass Road. The two and three BHK apartment is at Garkheda and prodium bungalow ‘Willow 67’ project is on Paithan Road.

A lucky draw scheme has been announced for those who book flats, showrooms, shops and offices during the Rav Ratri festival. The first prize in the lucky draw is a car, second a scooter and third an iphone.

Special officers are offered by the Faith Build’s various projects. To know these offers, visit any of the projects of Faith Build.

Special offers are given on booking of flats, plots, row-houses, prodium bungalows in various projects of Bhaishree Group. The information about it can be obtained on the site or the office.

Deogiri Construction had been selling houses in affordable prices to the customers since the beginning. This tradition has been continued even today. The group has provided discount on purchase of row-houses of flats during the Nav Ratri festival.