APMC abuzz with chants of 'Jai Shivrai'

-Jayanti Celebrations: Crowd at statue premises

Aurangabad: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj market complex in Jadhavwadi was filled with chants of 'Jai Shivrai' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai' on Sunday. The Shiv followers thronged to pay their respect to the great Maratha King in traditional costumes and turbans on their heads while carrying saffron flags.

There was a divine atmosphere in the Jadhavwadi market from early morning. The equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj here became the center of attraction for everyone. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State Cooperation Minister Atul Save garlanded the statue amidst the chants of 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji.' A small idol of Maharaj sitting on the throne was placed at the foot of the large statue. MP Imtiyaz Jaleel offered floral tributes to the idol. Former APMC chairman Jagannath Kale, Pankaj Phulpagar, Utsav Samiti founder president Radhakisan Pathade, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankariya and others were present.

Hostel for farmers children

On this occasion, a demand was made to set up a hostel for farmers children in the APMC area. Save assured that two hostels for the sons and daughters of farmers can be set up in the market committee.