Applying process for recounting marks & revaluation of answer books begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start the application process for the recounting of marks and revaluation of answer books of HSC on May 22.

The State Board declared the HSC result on Tuesday. Those students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply in the prescribed format for the recounting and revaluation up to June 5. The fee for recounting of marks is Rs 50 while for seeking a copy of answer books for the revaluation is Rs 400.

Division tops in distinction

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar division of the Board secured first place for the highest percentage of students (19.20) obtaining marks in distinction in the State.

A total of 14.23 lakh students appeared for the examination in the nine divisions of the State. Of them, the division is in fifth position in terms of the overall percentage. The State Board also declared the grades of students with the result.

The division topped with 19.20 pc (33,425 students) in the distinction category while Nashik division on second place with 15.99 pc and Amravati secured third position with 15.93 pc.

Successful students district

The tehsil-wise number of students who appeared and passed are as follows;

Tehsil-------------------Appeared---------total pass--------pc

Chh Sambhajinagar—22,439-------------20,794---------92.66

Gangapur--------------6,352---------------- 5,904----------92.94

Kannad----------------5,734----------------5,489-----------95.72

Khuldabad-------------4,346 --------------4,200----------- 96.64

Paithan------------------4,990---------------4,785----------- 95.89

Sillod--------------------6,008---------------5,823------------96.92

Soyegaon---------------3,199---------------3,029------------94.68

Vaijapur-----------------4,856---------------4,717------------97.13

Phulambbri-------------4059---------------3,942-------------97.76

Total--------------------62,320--------------58,683------------ 94.71