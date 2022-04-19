Ashutosh wins two titles in Lawn Tennis Tourney

Ashutosh Kawadkar, a student of TCH Orchids International School, won two competitions back to back in the under 16 category in the District-level Lawn Tennis Competition conducted recently by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and N-3 Lawn Tennis Association.

He won the singles and doubles title. In the finals of singles, he defeated Devesh Wadhai by 8-5. In the Doubles tournament, Ashutosh and his partner Devesh beat Yash Gaikwad and Harsh by 5-3. Ashutosh is trained by Dr Sushil Shinde. Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage, academic head Anita Patil and the sports teachers congratulated Ashutosh.