ASI rejects plea to worship in Bharatmata Temple on Devgiri Fort

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A priest sought permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) to perform pooja in the Bharatmata Temple located within the Devgiri (Daulatabad) Fort campus. However, ASI denied the permission, stating that the Fort is classified as a 'non-living' monument. Hence, allowing any form of worship (pooja) in the temple within the monument premises violates the rules.

Many temples are on the Fort campus, with the Bharatmata Temple being the most notable due to its grandeur. It is an ideal example of Jain architecture. The exact period of the temple is not confirmed, but historians suggest that it may have been built around the year 1270 AD. It may be noted that a group of tourists performed bhajans and kirtans inside Cave Number 16 at Ellora on Sunday, but they were immediately stopped by the security guards. Following this, a priest requested permission to the ASI which has now been denied by the custodian.

Request denied

The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shivkumar Bhagat said, “A priest submitted a request seeking permission to allow worshipping at the Bharatmata Temple on the Fort campus. However, we have denied the request. This is an internal matter. Anyone can visit the temple and offer prayers by folding their hands.”