ATS interrogates Sudan student in religious conversion row

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer today interrogated Sudan student Osama Ali Yusuf Ahmed (22) for an hour at City Chowk police station.

It may be noted that the court has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to Osama till December 26.

Meanwhile, the police are facing obstructions in their investigation as he is making gestures and taking pauses while speaking. The ATS asked him 10 questions that intended to explore his international connections relating to religious conversion and involvement of local people in it.

It may be noted that the local police are now keeping a vigil on the movement of 51 Sudan students studying in the city. Earlier, the cops interrogated six students on Saturday. It is learnt that one more foreign student was called for an inquiry on Monday, but none of them acknowledged the information.

It has been observed that Osama is giving vague answers during the investigation. He is trying to divert the investigation in another direction.

He said to cops, “ I had received an order. Hence I went to the gallery and after spotting the boys passing through the road called them. He continued, “ If the paper with a mantra written on it is burnt in the fire and if the ash of the same is thrown upon the person then his religion changes.”

It may be noted that the two mobile handsets that were damaged by Osama before the police reached his home were of foreign make. Meanwhile, the third handset has the SIM card which is registered in the name of a person from Jafrabad in Gujarat. Hence the cops are trying to trace the connectivity between Osama and the Gujarat’s man.

One-hour long inquiry in college

Osama arrived in India on October 8, 2022. He had taken admission to B.Com in Maulana Azad College. He gave the first semester examination. He failed in the second semester. He also had not appeared for the third semester exams. The City Chowk police station squad spent one and a half hours investigating at the college on Monday. Police have come to know important information about Osama. The inquiry may resume on Tuesday as well, said the sources. Prior to it, the deputy commissioner Nitin Bagate, ACP Sampat Shinde, PI Nirmala Pardeshi and API Shivaji Chaure held an important meeting. The discussion was held on the direction of the investigation, said the sources.