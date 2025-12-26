Bajrang Sonawane holds interaction with party workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Bajrang Sonawane, MP and newly appointed observer of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, interacted with party office-bearers and workers on Friday at NCP Bhavan, Hudco N-11, ahead of the municipal elections. This was his first visit to the city after being appointed as observer. He is scheduled to return from Beed to the city on Saturday as well.

In connection with Maha Vikas Aghadi, he also held talks with Congress MP Dr. Kalyan Kale in the afternoon. However, due to the presence of Aaditya Thackeray in the city, discussions with Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve could not take place.

At NCP Bhavan, Sonawane was felicitated and he encouraged aspiring candidates on the occasion. Regarding the MVA, he said that discussions are ongoing, and if no alliance is formed, the party will contest independently.

Present during the meeting were NCP district president Pandurang Tangde Patil, city president Khwaja Sharfuddin, city working president Ashish Pawar, district women president Chhaya Jangle Patil, city women president Meraj Patel, Rajesh More, Sushil Borde, Anand Borde, Mushtaq Ahmed, and others.