Bankers threaten to pen down agitation if no security is given

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) demonstrated in front of the divisional office of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday in protest against manhandling of a branch officer of BoM at Vardu Budruk

The agitators also raised slogans and threatened bank management to launch pen-down agitation from next week if the security guards are not appointed in each branch.

UFBU State Coordinator Devidas Tuljapur said that there were security guards in each branch of the bank earlier, however, the services of security guards were removed five years ago.

The union members demanded that a security guard should be appointed in each branch as officers and employees are working by risking their lives in the absence of security guards. They said that the employees are working under stress as there is a shortage of staff. All the employees protested the attack on the bank officer.

General Secretary of State Bank of India Officers Association Satish Take, Mahesh Gosavi of NCBE, Kailas Kanade of Grameen Bank, Secretary General of NOBW Mahadev Shinde, Subhash Chautamal of SC, ST, OBC Association, Rahul Magare, Girish Sultane, Swapnil Vanve, Mangesh Deshmukh, Ajay Borse and spoke. Rajendra Deole conducted the proceedings of the programme while Shrutika Mohod proposed a vote of thanks.