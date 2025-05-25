Barrister Umar Farooqui invited as speaker for India Week- London Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Barrister Umar Kamaal Farooqui, a Congress leader and legal expert from the city was invited as a speaker for the India Week 2025 London Conference to be held in Lond between May 26 and 31.

The other guest speakers included Sachin Pilot (Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan), K T Rama Rao (president, Bharat Rashtra Samithi), MP Raghav Chadha, Pradyot Manikya (chairman, TIPRA Motha), Barbara Mills KC (Chair, The Bar Council), Lord Simon McDonald (former Head, UK Diplomatic Service), Fintech Entrepreneur Junaid Wahedna and Barrister Umar Farooqui (legal expert).

The annual India Week 2025 is set to be the first major international summit following the landmark signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement. This high-level series of events will bring together over 1,000 global delegates, including ministers, parliamentarians, business leaders, and creatives from both India and the UK.