Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the fiber capital of the country

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the capital of the country in optical fiber manufacturing, said Vijay Agashe, director of strategy and chief of staff of Sterlite Technology, while speaking at the CEO conclave titled 'Innovate India - Pioneering Excellence in Industry' organized by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries Agriculture (CMIA) on Friday

Speaking further, Agashe said that the digital revolution, 80 million people in India are generating new data every day. Optical fiber is supplied to more than hundred cities of the country from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Also, 10 percent of the total demand of America is produced from this city.

Our product should be our celebrity

On this occasion, managing director of Eridge Agro Ltd Rahul Mirchandani, while highlighting the innovation in the agricultural sector, expressed the opinion that our product should be its own celebrity. Vinay Prabhakar, partner and leader sales, alliances and pursuit excellence, Deloitte South Asia, opined that for advancement in the industry, there should be an emphasis on technology and modernization, while at the same time there should be an emphasis on product sustainability. Conclave convener Saurabh Chhallani said that the conference was organized with a focus on developing India's capabilities through technology and innovation, digital transformation and Industry 4.0 and sustainability.