City allotment slip for JEE-Main now available

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examination city allotment slip as advance intimation of centres to the applicants of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main–2024 has been made available online.

It may be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE (Main)– session first at different centres across the country in the current month.

The NTA released the advance intimation for allotment of examination city for the paper to be conducted on January 27, 29, 30 and 31 and February 1. It can be checked on its portal (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/).

The candidates can download their examination city intimation slip of the first session, using the application number and date of birth from the portal.

The Agency made it clear that this is not an admit card for the test rather this is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card will be issued later. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the city intimation slip may contact the helpline number.

Box

5 cities in M’wada

The test will be conducted in 34 cities of the State including 5 in the Marathwada region. The names of cities are as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, Nanded and Parbhani.

Box

Schedule of papers

The test has two papers for different course admissions.

The paper-wise date and time is as follows;

Paper -------------------------date----------------------------shifts

-Paper-1 (BE/B Tech)-January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1--(9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm)

-Paper-2 (B Arch and B Planning)---January 24------------------(3 pm to 6.30 pm)