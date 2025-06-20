City cyclists set off on 300 km spiritual ride to Pandharpur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While thousands head to Pandharpur on foot for Ashadhi Ekadashi, over 100 citizens from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have taken a unique route by cycle. The city’s Cycle Wari, now in its fourth year, was flagged off Friday morning and will cover 300 km in two days.

Participants include children, youth, women, and senior citizens, all riding with devotion and discipline. A 12-year-old girl is among those pedaling their way to Pandharpur. The initiative is jointly organised by the District Cycling Association, Cyclist Foundation, Tejaswini Cycling Club, Devgiri Cycling Club, and Palashi.

The cyclists will join the Nagar Pradakshina on June 22 and take part in a special cycle ringan a traditional group cycling ritual on open grounds in the temple town.

“After darshan on Sunday, the group will begin the return journey,”

— Charanjit Singh Sangha, secretary, District Cycling Association

“Our wari carries messages ‘Ride a cycle, stay healthy’, ‘Reduce pollution’, and ‘Save the environment’. This is more than a ride it’s a movement,”

— Dr Vijay Vyavahare, president, Cyclist Foundation

Photo Caption:

Cyclists from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Cycling Association flagged off for Pandharpur.