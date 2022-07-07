City gets moderate rainfall

Aurangabad, July 7:

Heavy showers lashed the city after 3 pm on Thursday. It rained intermittently in some parts of the city, while in some parts received heavy rainfall. The Cidco area received heavy rainfall for nearly half an hour. Hence the roads were submerged in a foot of water.

Citizens were expecting the rain to intensify. But the rains soon subsided. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 5 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm, while the MGM observatory recorded 8.1 mm rainfall.