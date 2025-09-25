City remains thirsty despite Jayakwadi Dam being full

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Republican Sena has expressed regret that even though the Jayakwadi Dam is filled to 100 per cent capacity, the municipal corporation has failed to ensure smooth water supply to citizens. Through a memorandum submitted to the District Collector, the party has also demanded proper planning for the utilisation of the water being released from the dam.

They questioned why the municipal corporation is not making systematic arrangements for water supply when the dam is already full. “Why is the water being released without proper planning, instead of being used effectively? Why are hundreds of cusecs of water allowed to flow away wastefully due to lack of planning?” asked principal Sunil Wakekar, district president Kakasaheb Gaikwad, Chandrakant Rupekar, Sachin Nikam and others.