City’s Bengali community to celebrate 47th year of Durga Puja with grand festivities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bengali Association, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is celebrating the 47th year of Durga Puja with grand festivities, starting on October 20 at Sagar Lawns, API corner, Jalna road at 7 pm. The five-day event will be inaugurated by Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister of state for finance and Atul Save, state minister for housing and OBC development.

Giving more information in a press conference on Thursday, Pritish Chatterjee, president of the association said that the cultural performances will be held every day, from Maha Shashthi to Maha Navami. On Maha Shashti, there will be dances, music, and oratory performances by young artists. The highlight will be the Dhunuchi Naach, a traditional dance performed with flaming earthen pots. On Maha Ashtami, team DDC, a renowned dance team from Kolkata, will perform. On Maha Navami, Neeraj Vaidya and Sangeeta Bhavsar and their orchestra will regale the audience with their melodies. On Maha Ashtami, the significant event of Sandhi Puja will be celebrated. This auspicious ritual takes place at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, signifying the climax of the battle between Durga and Mahishasura. Puja committee chairman Arun Kumar Sengupta, vice president Ratan Bhowmick, general secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh, jt secretary AK Panja, treasurer GC Banerjee and others were present.

Sindur Khela on Dashami

On Dashami, the grand finale of Durga Puja, a unique tradition known as ‘Sindur Khela’ will be observed by the women of the community from 12.30 pm. Married women will adorn in traditional attire, apply vermillion to the goddess's idol and each other, symbolizing the bonds of matrimony and the strength of women.

Bhog distribution everyday

Bhog distribution will be held from Maha Saptami to Maha Dashami from 1 pm to 3 pm. Evening aarti will be held from Maha Saptami to Maha Navami at 7.45 pm. Entertainment programs will be held from Maha Sashthi to Maha Navami from 8.30 pm. The association is welcoming people of all communities to join in the celebrations.