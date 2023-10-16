Civic chief orders facelifting of GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth paid a visit to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and inspected the whole campus on Monday morning.

He gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned on reviewing the condition of cleanliness, parking of ambulances and autos on the road and existing encroachments.

It may be noted that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) implemented the cleanliness drive at GMCH campus on Monday morning. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Vikas Rathod and others were present on the occasion.

The civic chief suggested the dean to initiate strict action against sanitary workers and sanitary inspectors who are lethargic or derelicts the duty. He suggested suspension or dismissal, if needed.

The CSMC will be sending one JCB and Hyva truck, for one week, to level the land, lift heaps of garbage and other waste and clean the campus.

The cleanliness drive with a start to finish schedule will be implemented for next seven days at GMCH.

Serve notices to illegal occupants

The civic chief also informed the GMCH administration to serve notices to those prolonging their stay illegally in the GMCH’s old residential quarters. He said to tell them to vacate their possessions and if any untoward incident takes place then they alone will be responsible for it. The monsoon season has ended, therefore, start demolishing the old building.

Total bandh from Makai Gate side

There are ⅔ gates for the patients visiting the GMCH. The number is enough. The other entrances, if opened, should be sealed. The entrance from the Makai Gate side should be closed down forever. He instructed the administration to deploy security 24x7 at these entry points.

Free entrance gate from encroachment

The civic chief has ordered the zonal officer to remove the encroachments existing in front of the GMCH entrance gate. It has been found that few chemist shops are not FDA approved.

Instructions by civic chief

Make parking arrangements for ambulances, private vehicles and auto rickshaws outside the hospital premises. They should be banned from parking on the roadside.

Construct two big buildings having public toilets and lavatory facilities for the relatives of the patients. The arrangement of soap and hair oil should also be made for them.

Place dusbtins for separate collection of dry and wet garbage at open spaces in the campus of the hospital.

Construct cement road with paving blocks on its side stretched from the main entrance till the Department of Medicine. This will be convenient for the pedestrains.

The CSMC will build a shelter home under the scheme for the relatives of the patients. Hence the GMCH administration should provide land for it.