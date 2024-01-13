Cleanliness campaign to be implemented in 870 Gram Panchayats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a proactive step towards ensuring cleanliness and sanitation in rural areas, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is implementing the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) across 870 Gram Panchayats in the district.

Under the guidance of Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Vikas Meena, 626 villages were selected for solid waste and sewage management this year, expanding to cover all villages in the district. The initiative prioritizes respiratory hygiene and addresses the main cause of health issues arising from unsanitary conditions.

Each village is set to establish segregation sheds for separating wet and dry waste, and self-help groups will collect and manage solid waste, generating income for the Gram Panchayats. The emphasis is not only on waste management but also on providing clean drinking water to rural citizens. Fertilization of sorted wet and dry waste will contribute to sustainable agricultural practices. Solid waste sheds are being set up, and efforts are underway to maintain village cleanliness through proper waste segregation.