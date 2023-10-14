CMIA CEO Conclave 2023 on October 20

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) will hold the 4th Edition of the CMIA CEO Conclave with the theme of "Innovate India- Pioneering Excellence in Industry’ at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 20.

The union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be the chief guest while the guests of honour will be Minister of State, Ministry of Finance, Hon. Dr. Bhagwat Karad and Minister of Housing, Minister of OBC Welfare Atul Save.

The speakers include managing director, STL- Sterlite Technologies Limited Ankit Agarwal, chairman & managing director Aries Apro Limited Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, and partner and leader sales, Alliances & Pursuit Excellence, Deloitte South Asia Vinay Prabhakar.

Briefing the press, CMIA president Dushyant Patil said that, the conclave will bring together CXOs, CFOs and top industry experts from leading organizations. Its purpose is to facilitate discussions, deliberations, and debates on current trends and practices. The Conclave aims to generate insights and drive the implementation of solutions for business and industry challenges in the Marathwada region.

Convener Saurabh Challani said that, by embracing the theme of "Innovate India- Pioneering Excellence in Industry," this conference shall see key discussion on growth possibilities, technology, creativity, digital transformation and sustainability.

Secretary Utsav Macchar Said that, the Conclave will bring forth perspective from emerging tech players and large enterprises to explore the opportunities and challenges in harnessing the power of digital technologies and empowered end-users.