Continuous unseasonal rains worry farmers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The continuous rain in the different parts of the Marathwada region has become a cause of concern for the farmers.

It may be noted that unseasonal rains started hitting farmers while they were busy with tillage. Even after 20 days, the rain is not ready to let up. Now, the weather department has warned that there will be more heavy rains in the next five days, which has added to the worries of farmers.

In Marathwada, Latur recorded the highest rainfall in the last 20 days. It received 193.4 mm of rain while Dharashiv is in second place with 167.5 mm of rainfall.

As per the information provided by the Disaster Management Department of the Divisional Commissioner's Office, the stormy wind began on May 6. Initially, there were drizzles and lightning strikes. More than 27 citizens have lost their lives in Marathwada due to lightning so far.

Farmers focus more on tillage in the first week of May. This year, the region has not felt the scorching heat of May. The temperature has remained around 29 to 35 degrees Celsius. The farmers were badly affected by the deteriorating weather cycle.

Box

Water in farmland

There are still 13 days left before the start of the rainy season. Farmers are even more worried as the Meteorological Department is giving indications that the monsoon will be active even before that. Since the fields are waterlogged, the biggest question is when will they start cultivating.

Box

District-wise rainfall

The district-wise rainfall in the region is as follows;

District----------------Rain in mm

Chh Sambhajinagar ---122.3

Jalna----------- 137.9

Beed------139.9

Latur------ 193.4

Dharashiv------ 167.5

Nanded------104.9

Parbhani------ 93.8

Hingoli------102.8