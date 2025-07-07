Convocation ceremony held at Shreeyash Institute

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar:

The convocation ceremony was organised at Shreeyash Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research recently for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses students.

Manikam Perumal (Vice President), Dr Prashant Musmade (Senior Manager) and Satish Kharad (Manager) all from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, were the chief guests for the event.

They inspired the students by sharing insights on career opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, ethical values, and professional skills.

Chairman of Shreeyash Pratishthan Baswaraj Mangrule presided over the convocation ceremony.

Principal Dr Ganesh Tapadia and Dr Milind Kamble also spoke. During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon a total of 114 students including 95-B Pharm candidates and 19 from M Pharm.