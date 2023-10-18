Convocation ceremony held for Massia strive project graduates

Nine students successfully complete the one-year apprenticeship training programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with the Basic Training and Related Instruction (BTRI) center recently organized the 'Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh' (Annual Skill Convocation ceremony) at Massia Waluj hall.

The event was held by the assistant director from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), New Delhi, and the assistant trainee adviser. Nine students who had successfully completed the one-year apprenticeship training programme within various establishments through ITI, under Massia's strive project were given certificates.

Assistant trainee adviser DV Wankhede and Massia's vice president Arjun Gaikwad were present. During the proceedings, Wankhede guided the students and imparted insights into the dual system of training and provided detailed information about effective company management. A live telecast of the ceremony in New Delhi was shared with the attendees.

Massia vice president, Arjun Gaikwad, emphasized the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial spirit, urging the students to consider becoming successful entrepreneurs who not only seek employment but also create opportunities for others. Joint secretary Sarjerao Salunke, Treasurer Rajesh Mandhani, Abdul Sheikh, Massia member Dilip Chaudhary, Sandeep Patil and others were present.