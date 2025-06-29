CSMC clears 645 illegal buildings from Chikalthana to Mukundwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Sunday demolished 645 illegal structures in its continued anti-encroachment drive from Chikalthana to Mukundwadi. The operation ran from 11 am to 6 pm, focusing on multi-storey and roadside properties.

The drive, which began on Saturday from Cambridge Chowk, had already cleared 490 structures on Day 1. On Sunday, five teams with JCBs and poclain machines covered the stretch from Chikalthana market to Mukundwadi, bringing down two- to three-storey buildings mostly shops with upper-floor residences. Most owners had vacated the premises beforehand. One notable incident occurred near the Phule–Savitribai statue, where a third-floor water tank delayed demolition until it was removed. Municipal administrator G. Shreekanth monitored the operation, led by anti-encroachment officer Santosh Wahule. By 2 pm, structures near the airport petrol pump and New High School had been cleared. Around 3 pm, teams reached Ramnagar, where a large arch collapsed instantly when struck, startling onlookers. Officials said it was structurally unsafe. Social activist Raju Khare requested time to clear belongings from his lodging premises, but the municipal team did not grant a delay. Arches resembling the university gate at Sanjaynagar and a small arch in front of the gymkhana were also brought down. The operation concluded by 6 pm at the Mukundwadi signal.

Request to spare remaining parts denied

On Saturday, many property owners had requested the CSMC to demolish only the affected front portion of their structures, leaving the rest intact. However, officials rejected this request, citing safety concerns. Once the frontal part is removed, the remaining structure becomes unstable and poses a risk of collapse. Hence, the civic body insisted on full demolition for public safety.