CSMC set up health facilities in each polling station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are four assembly constituencies within the municipal corporation limits, from where over 11 lakh voters will cast their votes, on November 20. Hence the municipal corporation administration has decided to offer health services at these 1,000 polling stations and also constituted 315 health teams for the purpose.

The four constituencies include part of the Phulambri assembly constituency, the Central, the West and the East assembly constituencies. A total of 1,000 polling stations will be set up. Voters will be provided with drinking water, shade to protect them from the sun, seating arrangements for senior citizens, and healthcare services in case someone feels faint or nauseous. Health teams will be stationed at these centres. The medical teams will include health officers, health workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and assistants. Besides, the municipal health department has set up a "War Room," and 23 ambulances will be stationed at different locations.

In the Phulambri constituency, 20 health teams will be deployed; in the Central constituency, 109 teams; in the West constituency, 91 teams; and in the East constituency, 95 teams. On Monday, Administrator G Sreekanth reviewed the entire preparedness. Dr Paras Mandlecha, the municipal officer of health (MoH), mentioned that if any treatment is needed at a polling station, ambulances will be available to transport the person to the hospital. Ambulances will be stationed at 23 locations across the city, and 15 hospitals have provided medical teams along with ambulances. The review meeting was attended by Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, head of the War Room, Dr Archana Rane, assistant MoH, and other nodal officers.

Eight Hospitals for Election Workers

Election officials and staff working at the election office will have access to cashless health facilities at eight hospitals across the city. Besides, a medical assistance unit will be set up at the election returning office from Friday (Nov 15). Currently, one staff member from the health department is working at this facility, said Dr Mandlecha.