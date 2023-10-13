CSMC suspends two HMs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today suspended two headmistresses of two civic schools at Paithan Gate and Juna Bazar. Meanwhile, sensation prevailed at the municipal corporation headquarters due to sudden stern action.

It so happened that the High Court bench constituted a committee which paid a surprise visit at the CSMC schools on Thursday. During the visit to the civic school at Paithan Gate, the committee found that the strength of students present in the school was less than the 100 pc attendance shown in the ‘Goshwara’ and on Guru App. The committee actually counted the number of students present in the school. The headmistress of the school, Shaheen Fatema, has been suspended, said the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad.

The civic administration also suspended the acting headmistress of Juna Bazaar civic school, Shabana Firdosi. She had appointed a dummy teacher in her place to teach the students of her class. She was paying her personally. The dummy teacher was working for the past one month. This incident also came to light before the court committee visit.

Gaikwad said, “ The administration has also served notices to five additional personnel from other civic schools. They will be submitting their replies by tomorrow morning. They will have to face action if their replies are found unsatisfactory.”

According to sources, “The municipal administration sustained a severe shock due to these irregularities. The administration is not ready to believe the involvement of teachers in such irregularities. Every time, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth had accorded respect and honour to the teachers and the headmasters.

The AMC runs 62 schools in the city and the strength of students in them is 18000. Of the above schools, the CSMC had spent Rs 63 crore on transforming 50 schools into smart and digital. It has been observed that the strength of students has increased after the schools became smart.

Guru App to cease drop out

To ensure that no students remain without education, the municipal commissioner spent Rs 27 lakh on developing Guru App. The class teacher has to upload the information of actual present students on the App. The intention was to understand the strength of students remaining absent in the school. Later on, the school staff were directed to call the parents and encourage them to send their wards to school and continue his education.