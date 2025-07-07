CSMC takes action amidst tight police security

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) authorities and police began road-widening operations near the Delhi Gate area at around 11.30 am on Monday. Three property owners adjacent to the gate opposed the action. Municipal officials were not ready to examine documents proving the legality of the properties. A large crowd had gathered at the site. Just as the authorities were about to proceed with the demolition, a stone was hurled from the crowd. Sensing potential danger, the municipal and police teams temporarily retreated. Within an hour, a heavy police force was deployed, and the operation resumed.

There is a three-storey building on the right side of the Delhi Gate, on the way towards Harsul. It houses a modern gym frequented by several VIPs from the city. The building owner had submitted a file to the municipal corporation under the Gunthewari Act regulation, requesting that the building not be demolished. However, municipal officers were unwilling to listen.

A large poclain (excavator) was brought in to demolish the building. The property owner rushed to the municipal administrator, who ordered the acceptance of a ₹10 lakh cheque under the Gunthewari Scheme. Despite this, the corporation continued preparing for demolition.

In anger, someone from the crowd threw a stone at the JCB machine. The officials, recognising the threat, halted the action. A heavy police presence was deployed, after which the front portion of the gym building was demolished, leaving it defaced.

Gunthewari not considered

Adjacent to the gym, there are three different buildings used for both commercial and residential purposes. One tea shop among them was demolished. Next to it, an officially regularised building under Gunthewari, Salman Hall, also faced action. JCB machines began demolishing the front shops, despite the owner showing official documents to prove regularisation. His protests were ignored.

Former corporator's wall demolished

The boundary wall of former corporator and NCP leader Ilyas Kirmani's house, built well beyond the 15-meter limit, was also demolished. Although the property had valid permissions, the municipal action proceeded regardless, sparking allegations of unlawful demolition.

Heavy police deployment

By 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Atulkar, Prashant Swami, ACP Sampat Shinde, riot control teams, armoured vehicles, and a large number of police personnel reached the Delhi Gate area. The entire locality took on the appearance of a cantonment for several hours.

Traffic Diverted

Traffic from Delhi Gate towards Himayat Baugh was diverted by the police via the District Collector’s office. Due to rising tensions, traffic from Uddhavrao Patil Chowk towards Delhi Gate was also halted.