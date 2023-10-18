Demonstration in Bamu for not taking action in walls painting case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of different student unions demonstrated in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) demonstrated on Wednesday against the administration for not taking action against those involved in painting walls case.

It may be noted that the walls of the university were painted with the name ‘ABVP” at different places. The students unions beat up several activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday. The unions gave a bandh call for October 18.

The office-bearers of Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Panthers Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi, Republican Bahujan Sena, Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan, AIMIM Students Wing, NSUI, Prahar Union, Satyashodhak Sanghatrana, Satyashodhak Vidyarthi Kriti Samiti, Rashtravati Vidyarthi Congress and demonstrated in the campus at 11 am today.

Bandh in campus

They visited the different departments and urged the students to participate in the bandh. They also raised slogans against the administration for not taking any action against those who painted the walls and a board of study centre board.

The agitators requested the administration to take legal into the matter and collect compensation from the ABVP members for the losses. Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nitin Bagate held a meeting of the students' unions representatives at the police commisisonerate and urged them to maintain peace. Police Inspector Amrapali Tayade and other officers were present. Later, the students unions held a meeting in front of the reading room of the central library. Sachin Nikam, Gunaratna Sonawne, Rahul Wadmare, Dr Kunal Kharat, adv Atul Kamble, Sandeep Tupsamudre, Nishikant Kamble and others were present. They alleged that a management council member was behind the incident.

Representatives of both sides booked

Nikam, Sonawne, Kamble, Tupsamudre, Kharat from the Ambedkarite students organisation were booked with Begumpura Police Station. A social activist Amit Ghangav lodged a complaint against Rishikesh Kekan, Abhishek Gawde and five others with the same police station on Tuesday.