Dental check-up at Dnyanada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A dental check-up was organised for Step 1 to Step 10 students at Dnyanada English School, Pokhari.

Dentist and cosmetic dental surgeon Dr Aarti Adhane examined for students and informed them about hygienic habits for their dental care. She requested the students to avoid excessive amounts of sweets and junk food. The students pledged to take care of their teeth in the manner prescribed by the doctor.