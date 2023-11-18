Development works to be halted in unauthorized settlements

Development only if clustered of more than 200 colonies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to halt development works in unauthorized settlements until they are clustered together. This decision comes in the wake of the CSMC's inability to provide basic facilities to the residents of these settlements, even those who have paid betterment charges.

The CSMC has been struggling to keep up with the rapid growth of unauthorized settlements around the city. These settlements have mushroomed in recent years, as builders and land mafias have been selling plots at low prices on green lands designated for development in the city's master plan.

The CSMC has been unable to provide basic facilities such as water, drainage, and roads to these settlements. This has led to frustration among residents, who have often taken to the streets to protest against the CSMC's inaction.

In a recent meeting, municipal administrator G Shreekanth announced that the corporation will no longer carry out development works in unauthorized settlements using municipal funds. He said that the municipal corporation will only provide facilities to these settlements if they are clustered together in groups of more than 200 colonies.

Shreekanth also said that the CSMC will focus on providing facilities to authorized societies that have paid betterment charges. He said that the corporation is currently owed Rs 150 crore by contractors who have carried out development works in unauthorized settlements.

Several unauthorized settlements

In Jatwada road, Harsul, Chikalthana, Satara-Deolai, Beed Bypass, Naregaon, Padegaon and Mitmita, land mafias have been selling 20 by 30 plots on the green lands of the development plan. Even today, plot sales continue in many areas. But no action is taken by the municipal corporation. However, the responsibility of providing civic facilities to these unauthorized settlements falls on the municipal corporation.