Devotees appealed to take care in Karnapura fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The crowd of devotees is increasing at Karnapura fair. As a precaution, the district administration has issued guidelines and appealed to the devotees to take care.

The administration has appealed to not spread rumours, follow instructions, call 100, 101, 108 for help and emergency and try not to go against the flow of the crowd. Cooperate with police, fire brigade, medical services and listen to the instructions carefully during the fair. Help disabled persons, pregnant women, elderly and small children.

Inform the police if any family member or a relative goes missing in the fair. A note with contact number should be kept in the pocket of all children and elderly persons. So that contact can be made in case of emergency. This appeal has been made by district disaster management authority CEO and resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate.