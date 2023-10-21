Different teachers' unions demonstrate against privatisation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the 27 different teachers' unions demonstrated at Kranti Chowk on Saturday against the State Government policy of privatisation and adoption and a cluster of schools. They also demanded that the Government should release the orders for the abolition of the contract system.

The agitators of the Government going extreme for privatisation and contract system. “The government issued orders on September 6 about appointing teachers on a contract basis on a fixed pay. Since the decision faced opposition from all levels, the decision was withdrawn but the orders have not been issued yet,” they said.

The teachers' unions said that the Government took the decision to allow the adoption of 62,000 Zill Parishad schools with poor strength to private agencies. A total of 27 unions of teachers came together to oppose the policy and demonstrated today.

They said that they would continue the agitation until the Government withdraws the decision of privatisation. Pradeep Vikhe, Subhash Meher, Sunil Magre, Padmakar Kamble, Shivram Mhaske and others were present.