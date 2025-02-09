Discount on Household Electricity Rates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed a phased reduction in household electricity tariffs and an additional daytime usage discount in a petition submitted to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). If approved, the revised rates could take effect from April 1, according to MSEDCL sources.

Over the past two and a half years, MSEDCL has focused on energy transition and increasing solar power usage. Since solar energy is more affordable, the company aims to pass on the benefits to consumers. To encourage daytime consumption, a Time-of-Day (TOD) discount of 80 paise to Rs 1 per unit has been proposed.

Appliances like mixers, irons, washing machines, and ovens consume significant power. Using them between 9 am and 5 pm can help consumers maximize savings. Additionally, increased use of fans, coolers, and air conditioners during summer afternoons makes this scheme even more beneficial.

---------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Currently limited to industries

TOD pricing, which adjusts electricity rates based on usage timing, was previously available only to industries. MSEDCL now plans to extend this benefit to residential consumers.

---------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Proposed Discounts

As per the petition, households will receive the following discounts for daytime electricity use:

2025-26: 80 paise per unit

2026-27: 85 paise

2027-28: 90 paise

2028-29: 95 paise

2029-30: Rs 1 per unit