Divi Secretary of State Board Vaishali Jamdar suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department suspended Dr Vaishali Jamdar, the secretary of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday for her alleged involvement in a bogus teachers' recruitment scam which took place in the Nagpur region.

The scam involves the fraudulent creation of Shalarth IDs and digital payroll for school employees. She was under the scanner since the probe began. The preliminary probe indicated that 622 fake entries with 150 IDs were created between 2019 and 2024 by Dr Jamdar and other accused.

After the multi-crore Shalarth ID scam surfaced, Nagpur Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). She has been working as a secretary in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of MSBSHSE for the past one and a half years. The team arrested her in the city on 23 May since she avoided appearing for a hearing before the police. She is currently in judicial custody. The education department has issued her suspension orders now.

The Divisional office of the Board office received the orders for her suspension and Divisional President Anil Sable confirmed the news of the suspension orders.