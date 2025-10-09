Divisional Commissioner orders to speed up water supply scheme works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, on Thursday, directed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to expedite the ongoing new water supply scheme project. He also instructed that if last month’s rainfall had caused any delays or obstructions in the project work, those issues should be immediately resolved. A review meeting of the project was held at the Divisional Commissioner's office, attended by municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth, district collector Deelip Swami, key engineers from MJP, and other senior officials.

The water supply project, with a total outlay of ₹2,740 crore, is currently underway. A committee chaired by the Divisional Commissioner reviews the project progress every 15 days. The state government has set a deadline of October 31 for the completion of the project.

To ensure this deadline is met, Commissioner Papalkar emphasized the need to speed up the pace of work and issued instructions accordingly to the concerned departments.