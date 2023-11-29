Diwali Sneh Milan by Brahmin samaj on Dec 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti has organised a Diwali Sneh Milan at Shri Ram temple hall in Samarthnagar on December 3 at 4 pm. Religious and cultural activities will be organised during the event.

This Diwali Snehamilan has been organized with the cooperation of Brahmin community and various Brahmin organizations of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, their office bearers. Various competitions for women and girls will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, mantra recitation will be held at 5.30 pm, followed by Bharatnatyam dance performance by students of Kalashri Academy, Jagar Mangalagouri game and dance performance by women from various religious and cultural associations, devotional song and singer Vishwanath Dasharathe, and Sheetal Preshit Rudrawar. The Samiti members have appealed to all community members to participate in this programme.