Dozen Shiv Sainiks heading towards Shinde fraction

Aurangabad, July 29:

More than a dozen Shiv Shainiks are on the way to join chief minister Eknath Shinde fraction. They will officially join this franction during the visit of CM Shinde to the city on July 30 and 31, the sources said.

Five Shiv Sena MLAs from the district have accepted the leadership of Shinde. The Shiv Sena leaders are taking efforts that the Shiv Sena party workers should not join the Shinde group. Many have criticized former MP Chandrakant Khaire’s working system and left the party earlier. Similarly, the posts of the many activists were sacked due to which many people were disappointed.

Now, 40 MLAs and 12 MPs from the state have rebelled with Shiv Sena and accepted the leadership of Shinde.

Now, it is said that around a dozen former corporators and other officials of Shiv Sena will join the Shinde fraction during his visit to the city.