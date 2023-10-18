Dr Gawande ranked in list of world’s top 2% scientists

Jalna: Professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Marathwada Campus, Jalna Dr Manoj Gawande has been included on the 2023 list of two percent of researchers in the world. Dr Gawande has achieved this feat for the fourth time. Stanford University has released two lists - one based on career-long data and the other focused on researchers' achievements in 2022. In both these lists, Dr Gawande has been included for his outstanding research work in Chemistry. A total of 21 of ICT researchers have been featured on the list of the top two percent of scientists worldwide by Stanford University.

A total of 14 professors named in the career list for the year 2023 are: Professors. P Gogate, J B Joshi, J D Yadav, A B Pandit, L K Mannepalli, B M Bhanage, N Sekar, R S Singhal, M B Gawande, S R Shukla, V Patravale, A W Patwardhan, V G Pangarkar, and V K Rathod.