Dr Tegumpure appointed BAMUCTO divisional secretary
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2023 10:00 PM2023-10-17T22:00:02+5:302023-10-17T22:00:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Maroti Tegumpure was appointed divisional secretary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and College Teachers Organisations (Bamucto). Dr Tegumpure is the head Economics Department at Godavari College (Ambad, Jalna).
He is the State president of Maharashtra Rajay Padhyapak Juni Pension Hakka Samiti and penned eight books on different topics and member of the Mahatma Phule-Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Study Board. A total of two students completed Ph D under his guidance while four doing it currently.