Dr Vilas Wangikar nominated member on MUHS’ Mgmt Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Governor and chancellor of universities Ramesh Bais nominated members on Management and Academic Councils of the Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) on Thursday.

MUHS registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said that the chancellor nominated five members on MC while two members on AC. Dr Vilas Wangikar was nominated as a member of MC from Marathwada. The names of the other members are as follows;

-Management Council members: Dr Narendra Patwardhan (Pune), Dr Manisha Kotehkar (Nagpur), Dr Manish Inamdar (Satara), Dr Varsha Phadke (Kokan)

-Academic Council members: Dr Nilima Kshirsagar and Shriram Sheshgiri Savrikar ( both from Mumbai).