Driver dies as sand-laden tractor overturns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a driver was crushed to death by pressing under the rear wheel after a speeding tractor laden with sand turned turtle in Wadgaon Shivar on Saturday at 8.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Navnath Vithal Parse (20, Teesgaon).

Parse was working as driver on Akshay Baduge’s tractor for past three to four months. On Saturday, Parse stepped out of home for work at 8 am. He was driving a tractor, without vehicle number, at speed in Wadgaon Shivar. While passing through a quarry in Wadgaon and negotiating a pothole, he lost his control on steering of the speedy vehicle and the tractor turned upside down. He sustained grave injuries and got pressed under the rear wheel. The drivers of vehicles passing by and the other villagers hinted about the incident to Waluj MIDC police station. PSI Deepak Rothe and his team reached the spot and with the help of villagers pulled out Parse from the wheel and rushed him to government hospital in an unconscious condition. However, the doctors declared him dead after examination at 11.30 am. Waluj police station has registered the incident.

It is said that the mobility of trucks, tractors and other heavy motor vehicles without number plates is a very common scenario in the Waluj MIDC area. The sand mafia plays this trick to evade action from the police, revenue and RTO officials. Ironically, all of them turn their backs on seeing these vehicles and take no action. Hence the illegal activity in the periphery is rampant.