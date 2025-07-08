Efforts should be made to take PES forward through direct action:

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Any institution or organisation does not grow by just talking or writing, but moves forward through direct action. Today, everyone should try to take the People’s Education Society (PES) forward through a sense of duty,” said Dr S P Gaikwad, president of PES.

He was speaking in a programme organised here on Tuesday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the PES founded by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr S P Gaikwad said that due to problems in the organisation, he had to face physical illnesses.

“Dr Ambedkar named the organisation 'People', which embodies the role, duty and responsibility of everyone. It is expected that everyone's responsibility and contribution should be seen through action,” he said.

PES Trustee Bhimrao Ambedkar was the chief guest. He expressed his belief that all the developed changes of PES would be seen in a year.

He said that keeping aside all the questions, the education society would come forward with a new strength.

Prominent industrialist and PES trustee C R Sanglikar expressed his opinion that all of us should take the thoughts and work of Babasaheb Ambedkar to the grassroots through action. PES members Bhante Upagupta Mahathero, Dr V K Khade were present.

The meritorious students, retired professors and employees of all schools and colleges in Nagasenvan were felicitated by dignitaries.

Principals Dr Vaishali Pradhan, Dr Abhijit Wadekar Dr S D Rathod, Dr V.K. Khillare and Dr Shivaji Suryavanshi also graced the event.