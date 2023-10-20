Elocution contest at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amanullah Motiwala High School organised an elocution competition. Students delivered speeches on various topics. Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed presided while Zikra Fatema (std 6th) was the convener. Shaikh Abdul Sattar was the judge. Assistant teacher Syed Moinuddin proposed a vote of thanks

Headmistress (Primary) Siddiqui Wasiunnisa was present along with teaching and non-teaching staff.