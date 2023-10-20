Elocution contest at Motiwala School

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2023 12:40 AM 2023-10-20T00:40:02+5:30 2023-10-20T00:40:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amanullah Motiwala High School organised an elocution competition. Students delivered speeches on various topics. Headmaster Khan Jameel ...

Elocution contest at Motiwala School | Elocution contest at Motiwala School

Elocution contest at Motiwala School

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amanullah Motiwala High School organised an elocution competition. Students delivered speeches on various topics. Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed presided while Zikra Fatema (std 6th) was the convener. Shaikh Abdul Sattar was the judge. Assistant teacher Syed Moinuddin proposed a vote of thanks

Headmistress (Primary) Siddiqui Wasiunnisa was present along with teaching and non-teaching staff.

Open in app