Ex-CJI Justice Lalit to deliver lecture

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law College will organise late adv Vishnupanth B Advant Memorial lecture series at Tapadiya Natyamandir, at 5 pm, on October 25.

Former chief justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will speak on ‘Basic Principles of Judicial Review in Constitution.’

Adv J K Wasadikar, the president of Marathwada Legal and General Education (MLGES) which runs the college, will preside over the ceremony. College principal Dr C M Rao and MLGES secretary adv Kalpalata Bharaswadkar appealed to all to attend the programme