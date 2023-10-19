Ex-CJI Justice Lalit to deliver lecture
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2023 08:35 PM2023-10-19T20:35:22+5:302023-10-19T21:26:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law College will organise late adv Vishnupanth B Advant Memorial lecture series at Tapadiya Natyamandir, at 5 pm, on October 25.
Former chief justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will speak on ‘Basic Principles of Judicial Review in Constitution.’
Adv J K Wasadikar, the president of Marathwada Legal and General Education (MLGES) which runs the college, will preside over the ceremony. College principal Dr C M Rao and MLGES secretary adv Kalpalata Bharaswadkar appealed to all to attend the programme