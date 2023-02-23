Exam centres chief confused over dates of 2-SSC & HSC papers clash

Aurangabad: The examination centre chiefs are worried about how to make sitting arrangements of students as the dates of two papers of SSC and HSC clash.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started holding the HSC examinations on February 21 while SSC students will take their first paper on March 2.

There are 205 HSC and 74 SSC schools which have examination centres for both standard candidates. So, there is a question before the centre chiefs how to make sitting arrangements for SSC and HSC students at the same time and day for two papers?

The SSC students will appear for the Hindi subject while HSC candidates will take the Biology paper on March 8 together. The date of SSC Science and HSC Geography papers will be conducted on March 17.

Deputy director of Education and divisional president of MSBSHSE Anil Sable said that the measures would be taken to avoid any inconvenience to the students of SSC and HSC who appear for the papers on both days. He accepted the students of HSC and SSC would take the papers at the same time and day.