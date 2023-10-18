Fact-finding report of Samruddhi accident completed

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has conducted an inquiry into the grave accident that occurred in Vaijapur tehsil in the wee hours on Sunday. The fact-finding report of the inquiry was completed and was submitted on Thursday. The inquiry was based on the technical aspects of the accidents and the statements of the witnesses were completed on Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the accident, the transport commissioner ordered RTO to conduct an inquiry. Acting RTO Vijay Kathole conducted an inquiry. The inquiry was completed after the fourth day of the accident. The statements of the two assistant RTO inspectors and other witnesses were recorded. The technical evaluation of the accident was done and the accident vehicle was also checked.